Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Steven Wald from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Automatic Data Processing (ADP), with a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $155.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Wald is ranked #3741 out of 7012 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Automatic Data Processing with a $150.86 average price target, a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $168.00 price target.

Automatic Data Processing’s market cap is currently $66.66B and has a P/E ratio of 25.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADP in relation to earlier this year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms. The Professional Employer Organization Services segment offers small and mid-sized businesses a human resources outsourcing solution through a co-employment mode. The Other segment comprises of non-recurring gains and losses; miscellaneous processing services; the elimination of intercompany transactions; and interest expense. The company was founded by Henry Taub in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.