Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Receives a New Rating from Mizuho Securities

Howard Kim- April 21, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 35.6% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $22.67 average price target, a 150.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $309K and GAAP net loss of $40.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $296K and had a GAAP net loss of $20.65 million.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

