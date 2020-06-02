Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Receives a Buy from William Blair

Austin Angelo- June 2, 2020, 7:23 AM EDT

In a report issued on May 29, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aileron Therapeutics, and Kezar Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $20.25 average price target, a 63.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $338K and GAAP net loss of $29.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.96 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.18 million.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

