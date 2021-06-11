Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Receives a Buy from Needham

Brian Anderson- June 11, 2021, 12:45 PM EDT

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 48.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $17.33 average price target, implying a 144.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $269K and GAAP net loss of $33.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $338K and had a GAAP net loss of $29.87 million.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

