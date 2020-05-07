Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 34.6% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.67.

The company has a one-year high of $25.00 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Autolus Therapeutics has an average volume of 150.5K.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.