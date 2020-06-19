Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 33.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.80, representing a 73.5% upside. In a report issued on June 12, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $338K and GAAP net loss of $29.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.96 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.18 million.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.