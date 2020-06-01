Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.25, representing a 78.3% upside. In a report issued on May 21, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $338K and GAAP net loss of $29.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.96 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.18 million.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.