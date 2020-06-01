Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

Christine Brown- June 1, 2020, 6:23 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.25, representing a 78.3% upside. In a report issued on May 21, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Autolus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $338K and GAAP net loss of $29.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.96 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.18 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts