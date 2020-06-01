Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and H.C. Wainwright gave Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 34.0% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $20.25 average price target, representing a 63.8% upside. In a report issued on May 21, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $338K and GAAP net loss of $29.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.96 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.18 million.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.