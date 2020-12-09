Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Mizuho Securities gave Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from William Blair. Analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 41.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00, representing a 137.6% upside. In a report issued on November 30, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.19 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Autolus Therapeutics has an average volume of 77.61K.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.