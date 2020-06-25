Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and Needham gave Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.6% and a 32.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.80, a 45.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Autolus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $338K and GAAP net loss of $29.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.96 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.18 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.