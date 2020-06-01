Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Initiated with a Buy at Needham

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 51.4% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.25, implying a 63.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $338K and GAAP net loss of $29.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.96 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.18 million.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.