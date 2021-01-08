Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) on January 6. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 37.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $18.00 average price target, implying a 97.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.19 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Autolus Therapeutics has an average volume of 147.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.