Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein assigned a Buy rating to Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 38.2% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $17.33 average price target, which is a 226.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $42.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $40.94 million.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.