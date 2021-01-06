Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 43.8% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $23.00 average price target, implying a 148.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.19 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Autolus Therapeutics has an average volume of 115.4K.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.