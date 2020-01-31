Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Christine Brown- January 31, 2020, 7:11 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.95, close to its 52-week low of $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 44.0% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $25.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.84 and a one-year low of $9.40. Currently, Autolus Therapeutics has an average volume of 158.2K.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

