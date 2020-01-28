Autoliv (ALV) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Autoliv (ALV), with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 63.9% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Autoliv with a $83.40 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Autoliv’s market cap is currently $6.48B and has a P/E ratio of 30.21. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.26.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics.