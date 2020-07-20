Autoliv (ALV) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Autoliv (ALV) on July 17 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.6% and a 48.8% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autoliv is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.82, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Based on Autoliv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.85 billion and net profit of $74.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.17 billion and had a net profit of $111 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALV in relation to earlier this year.

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.