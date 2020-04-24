Autoliv (ALV) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating on Autoliv (ALV) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 55.9% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Autoliv with a $58.25 average price target, which is a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $87.02 and a one-year low of $38.16. Currently, Autoliv has an average volume of 798.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALV in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Svante Mogefors, the EVP, Quality of ALV sold 1,605 shares for a total of $119,781.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.