Autoliv (ALV) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Alexandre Raverdy from Kepler Capital upgraded Autoliv (ALV) to Buy, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 52.2% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Autoliv with a $62.90 average price target, a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Autoliv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.85 billion and net profit of $74.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.17 billion and had a net profit of $111 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALV in relation to earlier this year.

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.