Autoliv (ALV) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Autoliv (ALV) on March 16 and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.03, close to its 52-week low of $45.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autoliv is a Hold with an average price target of $80.13, a 71.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Based on Autoliv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $156 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $91 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALV in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Svante Mogefors, the EVP, Quality of ALV sold 1,605 shares for a total of $119,781.

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics.