Autodesk (ADSK) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Autodesk (ADSK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $180.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.9% and a 82.1% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autodesk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $217.27, representing a 17.9% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $204.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $211.58 and a one-year low of $129.70. Currently, Autodesk has an average volume of 1.31M.

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include Autodesk 360 cloud services, AutoCAD civil 3D and LT, 3Ds Max, Maya, and Revit.