Autodesk (ADSK) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 1, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk (ADSK), with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $174.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Autodesk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $199.07, representing an 11.1% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Autodesk’s market cap is currently $38.39B and has a P/E ratio of 182.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -13.76.

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include Autodesk 360 cloud services, AutoCAD civil 3D and LT, 3Ds Max, Maya, and Revit. The firm also offers development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production. The company was founded by John Walker in April 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.