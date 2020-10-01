Auryn Resources (AUG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Auryn Resources (AUG) today and set a price target of $2.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 57.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Dynasty Minerals, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

Auryn Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AUG in relation to earlier this year.

Auryn Resources, Inc. is an exploration company. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The firm holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.