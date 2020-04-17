Auryn Resources (AUG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cantor Fitzgerald and H.C. Wainwright gave Auryn Resources (NYSE MKT: AUG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Roth Capital. Analyst Joseph Reagor reiterated a Buy rating on Auryn Resources yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Reagor is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 35.5% success rate. Reagor covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pretium Resources, Silvercorp Metals, and Endeavour Silver.

Auryn Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.11, an 85.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.10 price target.

Based on Auryn Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.35 million.

Auryn Resources, Inc. is an exploration company. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The firm holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.