Aurora Mobile (JG) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Aurora Mobile (JG) and a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.52.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.3% and a 34.5% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, BlueCity Holdings, and Tencent Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aurora Mobile with a $6.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aurora Mobile’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $106 million and GAAP net loss of $89.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $183 million and had a GAAP net loss of $40.17 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.