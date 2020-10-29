Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Aurora Cannabis (ACB). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.83.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 56.7% and a 81.5% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.93, implying a 77.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Cantor Fitzgerald also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.28 and a one-year low of $3.93. Currently, Aurora Cannabis has an average volume of 7.6M.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

