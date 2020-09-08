Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Gets a Hold Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Hold rating on Aurora Cannabis (ACB) today and set a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.51, close to its 52-week low of $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.2% and a 38.4% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Craft Brewers Alliance, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aurora Cannabis with a $14.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $78.00 and a one-year low of $5.30. Currently, Aurora Cannabis has an average volume of 3.57M.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

