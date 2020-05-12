Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Gets a Hold Rating from Eight Capital

In a report released today, Graeme Kreindler from Eight Capital maintained a Hold rating on Aurora Cannabis (ACB), with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Kreindler has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -24.7% and a 20.0% success rate. Kreindler covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as iAnthus Capital Holdings, Curaleaf Holdings, and Aphria.

Aurora Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.20, a -42.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Based on Aurora Cannabis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $56.03 million and GAAP net loss of $1.29 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $54.18 million and had a GAAP net loss of $238 million.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

