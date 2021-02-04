Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Gets a Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst W. Andrew Carter hasstatus a Buy rating on Aurora Cannabis (ACB) on April 2 and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.75.

Carter has an average return of 12.4% when recommending Aurora Cannabis.

According to TipRanks.com, Carter is ranked #3545 out of 7271 analysts.

Aurora Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $8.82, a -33.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aurora Cannabis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $67.81 million and GAAP net loss of $108 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.71 million and had a net profit of $9.82 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Read More on ACB: