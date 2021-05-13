Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on May 10, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.29, close to its 52-week low of $9.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 44.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25, which is a 146.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $914K and GAAP net loss of $50.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30K and had a GAAP net loss of $25.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AUPH in relation to earlier this year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases particularly lupus nephritis. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.