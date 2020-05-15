Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 43.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals with a $25.80 average price target, implying a 49.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $21.93 and a one-year low of $3.52. Currently, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.53M.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases particularly lupus nephritis. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.