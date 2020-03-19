Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Receives a Buy from Bloom Burton

In a report released today, David Martin, PhD from Bloom Burton assigned a Buy rating to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.17.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 33.3% success rate. PhD covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Trillium Therapeutics, CRH Medical, and Xenon.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.60, which is a 140.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.93 and a one-year low of $3.52. Currently, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.86M.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman, and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

