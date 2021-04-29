Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Leerink Partners gave Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Douglas Miehm reiterated a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.08, close to its 52-week low of $11.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Miehm is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 41.1% success rate. Miehm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Medical Facilities, and Oncolytics Biotech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals with a $29.26 average price target, which is a 135.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50.03 million and GAAP net loss of $22.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29K and had a GAAP net loss of $41.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AUPH in relation to earlier this year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases particularly lupus nephritis. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.