Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and RBC Capital gave Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Justin Kim maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 43.5% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Provention Bio.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals with a $25.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.93 and a one-year low of $3.52. Currently, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AUPH in relation to earlier this year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases particularly lupus nephritis. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

