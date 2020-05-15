Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Cowen & Co. gave Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Justin Kim assigned a Buy rating to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.40.

Kim has an average return of 139.3% when recommending Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is ranked #464 out of 6532 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.80, which is a 49.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29K and GAAP net loss of $76.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29K and had a GAAP net loss of $14.59 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases particularly lupus nephritis. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.