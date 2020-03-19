Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Cantor Fitzgerald gave Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Justin Kim maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.34.

Kim has an average return of 43.6% when recommending Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is ranked #1654 out of 6127 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.00, a 127.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.93 and a one-year low of $3.52. Currently, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.89M.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman, and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

