Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim assigned a Buy rating to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 57.4% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.25, implying a 107.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.50 and a one-year low of $9.72. Currently, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 3.74M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AUPH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases particularly lupus nephritis. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.