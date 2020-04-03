AudioEye (AEYE) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on AudioEye (AEYE) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -22.4% and a 26.0% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

AudioEye has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.31 and a one-year low of $1.95. Currently, AudioEye has an average volume of 22.18K.

AudioEye, Inc. provides digital accessibility technology solutions. It develops patented, Internet content publication and distribution software, enabling the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing for real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company invents, manufactures and distributes mobile, advertising and Internet technologies that enable users to transact, communicate and engage with products, brands and content using networked interactive voice browsing technology. The firm focuses on providing solutions to the Internet, print, broadcast and other media, irrespective of an individual’s network connection, device, location, or impairment. The company provides e-Learning and e-Commerce systems, as well as Internet publishing products and services. AudioEye was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.