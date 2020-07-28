Audiocodes (AUDC) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Audiocodes (AUDC), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 63.6% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Audiocodes is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.75, which is a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Audiocodes’ market cap is currently $1.34B and has a P/E ratio of 206.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.80.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications. The company was founded by Shabtai Adlersberg in 1993 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.