Audiocodes (AUDC) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on Audiocodes (AUDC) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 63.5% success rate. Valera covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Lantronix, and Harmonic.

Audiocodes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Based on Audiocodes’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $4.53 million.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the design, development, and sale of voice-over-internet protocol (VoIP), converged VoIP and data networking products and communications applications for service providers and enterprises.