aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Receives a New Rating from Oppenheimer

aTyr Pharma (LIFE) received a Buy rating and an $8.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.71, close to its 52-week low of $2.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 44.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for aTyr Pharma with a $8.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.08 and a one-year low of $2.76. Currently, aTyr Pharma has an average volume of 330.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIFE in relation to earlier this year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology.