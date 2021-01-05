aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh assigned a Buy rating to aTyr Pharma (LIFE) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 44.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for aTyr Pharma with a $12.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.62 and a one-year low of $2.13. Currently, aTyr Pharma has an average volume of 597.2K.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. aTyr Pharma was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.