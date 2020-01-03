AT&T (T) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on AT&T (T). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.06, close to its 52-week high of $39.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 72.2% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Snap-on, Garmin, and Nvidia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AT&T is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.22.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AT&T’s market cap is currently $283.9B and has a P/E ratio of 17.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.55.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.