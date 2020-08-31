AT&T (T) Receives a Buy from Tigress Financial

In a report issued on August 27, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on AT&T (T). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 69.0% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microsoft, Alphabet, and Verizon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AT&T is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.40.

The company has a one-year high of $39.70 and a one-year low of $26.08. Currently, AT&T has an average volume of 34.38M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 175 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of T in relation to earlier this year.

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America and Xandr. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S. The Xandar segment provides advertising services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

