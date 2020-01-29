AT&T (T) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Tigress Financial and Merrill Lynch gave AT&T (NYSE: T) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on AT&T today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 76.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Boingo Wireless, and CenturyLink.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AT&T is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00, representing a 6.5% upside. In a report issued on January 16, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AT&T’s market cap is currently $281.8B and has a P/E ratio of 17.27. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.54.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on T: