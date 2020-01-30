AT&T (T) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on AT&T (T) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 81.4% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zayo Group Holdings, Interxion Holding, and GDS Holdings.

AT&T has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.83, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $39.00 price target.

Based on AT&T’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46.82 billion and net profit of $2.39 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.04 billion and had a net profit of $4.86 billion.

