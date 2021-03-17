Atricure (ATRC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Canaccord Genuity gave Atricure (NASDAQ: ATRC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Buy rating to Atricure today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $66.10, close to its 52-week high of $68.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 56.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atricure with a $70.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $68.00 and a one-year low of $23.17. Currently, Atricure has an average volume of 406.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATRC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AtriCure, Inc. engages development, manufacture and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio Frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, Other International, and Total International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in West Chester, OH.