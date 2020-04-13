Atricure (ATRC) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Jason Mills from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Atricure (ATRC), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 65.7% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

Atricure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.86, implying a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.51 and a one-year low of $22.57. Currently, Atricure has an average volume of 420.1K.

AtriCure, Inc. engages development, manufacture and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio Frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, Other International, and Total International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in West Chester, OH.