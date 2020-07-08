Atreca (BCEL) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Atreca (BCEL) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 51.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Atreca has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.80, a 41.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.35 and a one-year low of $9.51. Currently, Atreca has an average volume of 178.3K.

Atreca, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A. Serafini, Paulette A. Dillon, Daniel Emerling, Wayne Volkmuth, Jonathan Woo, Yann Chong Tan, William H. Robinson and Lawrence J. Steinman in June 11, 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood, CA.