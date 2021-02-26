Atreca (BCEL) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Atreca (BCEL) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.9% and a 68.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atreca with a $27.50 average price target.

Atreca’s market cap is currently $651.5M and has a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.45.

Atreca, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A. Serafini, Paulette A. Dillon, Daniel Emerling, Wayne Volkmuth, Jonathan Woo, Yann Chong Tan, William H. Robinson and Lawrence J. Steinman in June 11, 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood, CA.